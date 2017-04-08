West Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest

Posted on 08. Apr, 2017 by in Better Newspaper Contest

All entries must have been published during 2016

Divisions:

  1. Dailies in Cities With Under 50,000 Population
  2. Semi-Weeklies and Twin Weeklies
  3. Weeklies of 1,801 Circulation and Above
  4. Weeklies of 1,800 Circulation and Below

Categories:

  • General Excellence
  • Advertising Composition
  • Editorial Writing
  • Column Writing
  • Photography
  • News Writing
  • Features
  • Sports
  • Special Section
  • Journalist of the Year
  • Photographer of the Year
  • Special Coverage Award

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE COMPLETE RULES

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE CONTEST LABELS

Comments are closed.