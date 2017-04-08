West Texas Press Association Better Newspaper Contest
All entries must have been published during 2016
Divisions:
- Dailies in Cities With Under 50,000 Population
- Semi-Weeklies and Twin Weeklies
- Weeklies of 1,801 Circulation and Above
- Weeklies of 1,800 Circulation and Below
Categories:
- General Excellence
- Advertising Composition
- Editorial Writing
- Column Writing
- Photography
- News Writing
- Features
- Sports
- Special Section
- Journalist of the Year
- Photographer of the Year
- Special Coverage Award
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE COMPLETE RULES