West Texas Press Association 2016 Better Newspaper Contest Winners

Posted on 24. Jul, 2016 by Todd A. Griffith in Better Newspaper Contest

EDITORIAL WRITING

DIV. A

1st: Kerrville Daily Times

“Public bidding – Though there was only one entry for this division, these were still great editorials. Transparency – always a great topic.

Tax rate – Again – tax rate increase? Tomato, tomata. Loved the mayor’s quote.”

DIV. B

1st: Hood County News

“Library against censorship – First – great headline! Positive editorials are just as engaging as those that are contentious. Yay, library board!

Same-sex vs. Co. clerk – Wow – great subject matter and great stand.”

2nd: Lampasas Dispatch-Record

“Reservoir – Water ownership is always a hot subject. Good info but seemed more of a news item.

Guns – Another hot topic! Good arguments – and you brought up good points.”

DIV. C

1st: Azle News, Mark K. Campbell

“Gunfire – Seriously? Gunfire near a school? I’m surprised this wasn’t resolved before you had an opportunity to write this. Well done.

Athletic Hall – Perhaps not an editorial but the other entry was very strong.”

2nd: Dublin Citizen, Scott Dykowski

“Improve park – Encouraging folks to volunteer, city benefits of green space – well done.

Art show – While encouraging folks to attend an art show – not sure if it is an editorial.”

3rd: Hamilton Herald News, Maria Weaver

“Libel – Always a great subject. Newspapers struggle with how much to publish – especially during election years.”

DIV. D

1st: Hamilton Herald News

“Melissa Perner, Praise for CCCSD – This certainly proves that it takes a village to raise a child. Great solutions/suggestions for your readers to get involved. Public notices Preaching to the choir, sister! Love it! Great organization!”

2nd: Clarendon Enterprise

“Roger Estlack, Growing businesses – As our main streets shrink, [something] we all are experiencing. Great suggestions! A challenge You put your money where your mouth is! Great job.”

3rd: Springtown Epigraph

“Mark K. Campbell, Cop shootings – Trust vs. distrust of law enforcement – age old arguments. Thanks a cop – indeed! Social media Great subject – typically people are tried on social media. What a breath of fresh air. Good job promoting – good job on editorial.”

4th: Albany News

“No byline, Elective emotions – Divisive issue – it’s hard not to take a side sometimes. But to remind all of fair play is great. Doing our part If everyone did their part – what a world it would be.”

COLUMN WRITING

DIV. A

1st: Snyder Daily News – Bill Crist

“Shutting out the public – Excellent read. You know what you’re talking about. Keep on keeping on! Watching as our children Beautifully written. I agree with every word. The first place column.”

2nd: Kerrville Daily Times – Mark Armstrong

“Springtime for Pratt – Well written. (But how do you really feel?) Good for you! Councilman’s letter Also well written. You obviously know what you’re talking about. Good job!”

3rd: Brownwood Bulletin – Steve Nash

“Behind enemy lines – Interesting take on an “away” game and getting to the stadium. Entertaining! Sometimes stories never get old Funny! Oh, those hillbillies in their manufactured homes! Great read!”

DIV. B

1st: Hood County News – Kathy Cruz

“WWJD? – Excellent writing style and I totally agree.

Remembering the departed – Great read and wonderful wit. You are a class act.”

2nd: Lamesa Press Reporter – Russell Skiles

“Coming clean – Great read, very funny.

An ending – OK, this made me cry. Yes, there is crying in judging. Excellent read.”

3rd: Wise County Messenger – Brian Knox & Racey Burden

“Knox: Escaping the echo – Well written and thoughtful.

Burden: Dogs are a girl’s – Dogs really are a girl’s best friend. Wonderfully written, made me cry.”

4th: Hereford Brand – John Carson

“A Dickens of a column – Very creative! I love it.

Equine memories – Great column about your daughter and her love of horses.”

DIV. C

1st: Dublin Citizen – Susan Dykowski, Paul Gaudette

“Dykowski: versus summer – Fantastic and funny! You won first with this column.

Gaudette: Perils of a post-op puppy – Very entertaining! Aren’t animals fun?”

2nd: Glen Rose Reporter – Travis Smith

“Cheers, Hugh! – Very well written for a remarkable man.

Hill’s Tarleton Journey – Well written, sounds like a great young man and family.”

3rd: Hamilton Herald News – Maria Weaver, ?

“Weaver: Scoop (skunk) – Wow! Just what you needed during an already stressful family emergney.

?: Tams takes – Thoughtful take on veterans.”

DIV. D

1st: Eldorado Success – Randy Mankin

“Yogi – A great read – perfect lead-in tied to ending.

Sprained something – Very well written.”

2nd: Albany News – Kathryne Stapp

“Ready to retire – Great read! You deserve a nice retirement. And knee replacement.

October – You are a courageous woman and writer. And your bra story priceless!”

3rd: Hamilton Herald News – Melissa Perner

“Turn off cell phone – Excellent read. I totally agree!

Shop local – Absolutely agree!”

4th: Clarendon Enterprise – Roger Estlack

Bean still inspiring – Great read. Made me wish I could meet Mr. Bean. Blue Bell I felt the same way! Great writing and very funny.

FEATURE WRITING

DIV. A

1st: Kerrville Daily Times

“Victoria Aldrich, Ride ‘em cowboy! – Nice details and descriptions. It felt like I was riding the bull. Solid reporting. Nice rodeo coverage.

Monique Brand, Sharing the road – Good job covering all side of the story. Especially liked that there were a variety of opinions. Kerrville is being covered well by this news staff.”

2nd: Snyder Daily News

“Shirley A. Gorman, Burleson returns home to surprise son – Sweet story about a veteran surprising her son. It’ll be a keepsake for the family.

Glen Brockenbush, Local veteran surprised by mother’s gift – Another local story about a veteran that’s sure to be a keepsake for the family. Reporters are covering the town with personal stories that mean a lot to families.”

3rd: Brownwood Bulletin

“Andrew Valderas Building blocks – The lead was confusing. I wondered why the first paragraph was necessary since the story was about Brownwood High. Solid reporting on the traditions and seasons.

In their honor – Work on leads.”

DIV. B

1st: Wise County Messenger

“Kristen Tribe, Kids all right – Went through two issues reading this story. It was thorough and well done, well reported. Nice job.

Jake Harris, Back in the saddle – Another tearjerker. I hope happy things happen in Wise County! Seriously, solid reporting and good story telling.”

2nd: Hood County News

“Rick Mauch, Mighty mites – Great look back to the past. Good layout, photos, and writing. Solid reporting coupled with good story telling. A treat to read about this football team.

Up on the farm – Solid reporting. Nice job.”

3rd: Lampasas Dispatch Record

“Jeff Lowe, High tech horse care – Good reporting.

Wagon Wheels Ranch – Solid reporting. Lampasas is being served well by its newspaper!”

DIV. C

1st: Glen Rose Reporter

Travis M. Smith, Five miles – Enjoyed the story because Bridewell was a down-to-earth, good interviewer. However, it would have been great to have another point of view on the page. Still, solid reporting here again.

Through a coach’s – Good, solid reporting on a Glen Rose celebrity. I liked all the quotes from hometown people. Well done. Glen Rose is lucky to have such through coverage from its news staff.”

2nd: Dublin Citizen

“Paul Gaudette, Making movie – Interesting story about how to make a movie. There needs to be more quotes and sources in this feature.

Bricks – Great layout. Technically, it needs more quotes; this wasn’t a feature but a news story. Solid reporting. Dublin is being covered well by this news staff.”

3rd: Hamilton Herald News

No bylines (why?!) Ensor – What a wonderful man! He seemed to be an easy interview. Good quotes. Photographs The community NEEDS to know the writer behind these stories. It’s like an anonymous letter. It shouldn’t be printed without a byline.

DIV. D

1st: Big Lake Wildcat

“J.L. Mankin, Baggett – Great and unusual story of a kid who gets hit by pitches. Especially liked the part that reporter went extra mile and interviewed opposing pitcher. Good, solid reporting from Mankin. The community is lucky to have him.

Clayton – Story brought tears to my eyes. Well done. Pull quotes and graphics would break up solid blocks of copy on both pages.”

2nd: Hamilton Herald News

“Melissa Perner, Good fire – Good, solid reporting by Perner. She packed a lot of useful information into a story in an effective way. Nice job.

MLK Day – Nice use of photos to go with a solid story about how public school celebrates a holiday. Well done.”

3rd: Albany News

Melinda Lucas, Barn Owl – Interesting story about hot to rehab an owl. Work to make leads more interesting. The final paragraph paraphrased would have made a compelling lead. Good reporting.

Donnie Lucas, Old truck – Lead needs work. There were so many interesting ways this story could have started – lost boy, captured by Indians, wedding dress, children’s moccasins. Nice job reporting.

NEWS WRITING

DIV. A

1st: Kerrville Daily Times

“Jennifer Reiley, Mayor, wife – Balanced story.

City in debt – Well done with one exception: The current mayor should have been consulted. No indication he didn’t respond to request for comments. Stories are first place by a landslide.”

2nd: Brownwood Bulletin

“Steve Nash, BISD superintendent – The lead references that the supt. Was “embattled” but the story never addressed that. Left with more questions than answers.

Godspeed, sheriff – Interesting choice for a news writing entry.”

3rd: Snyder Daily News

“Glen Brockenbush, Demolition – Lead is in the fifth paragraph. Story needed more “life”

Ben Barkley, ASATR – Lead is in fourth paragraph down. Best of the two entries. Good use of quotes.”

DIV. B

1st: (tie) Hood County News/Wise County Messenger

“HC: Kathy Cruz, Clerk defies – and Mark Wilson, State senator’s wife – Both writers keep the story flowing and present a balance of both sides of very controversial and timely stories. Well done.

WCM: Brian Knox, Tornadoes – Good job. Well-written, Informative and touching;

Farewell – Dammit! You made me cry! Very moving.”

2nd: Hereford Brand

“John Carson, Judges nix – Good story and timely , relevant. However, first and last graphs contradict one another.

Hospital budget – Story would’ve been easier to digest if, rather than quoting the law verbatim initially, it had been summarized. Sticky topic.”

3rd: Lampasas Dispatch Record

“David Lowe, Colorado River – This is good journalism – well-researched and well-presented. What hurts it is its length. Breaking it up into two stories – maybe a main story and a sidebar – would make it go down easier for your readers.

Derek Moy/Jeff Lowe, Lampasas grad killed – Tragic story. Reporting of the wreck was straight out of police logs – it needs more than that. Good quotes from coaches, teammates, friends.”

4th: Jacksboro Herald-Gazette

“Cherry Rushin, Supershark – Lead in third graph. Writing is scattered. In need of good editing to tighten it up so it reads better.

Gun owners – More of a news feature – a collection of quotes.”

DIV. C

1st: Dublin Citizen

“Paul Gaudette, Taking cover – Story interrupted by Red Cross info which could’ve been a sidebar. Otherwise a good account of a high-interest story.

Scott Dykowski, Smell – Left a lot to be desired. Seems there would be health issues involved beyond drinking water. Where are these people staying?”

2nd: Glen Rose Reporter

“Travis M. Smith, Johnson County officials – Who was burning the midnight oil? Lead not relevant.

With arrival of unaccompanied – This writer displays some serious attitude – not appropriate in news writing.”

3rd: Hamilton Herald News

No byline, Chicken E staffer – Disjointed – backed into story.

Scurrying squirrel – Great lead – but didn’t tie in with explosion. By far, the best of the two entries.

4th: Azle News

“Carla Noah Stutsman, Attacker – Got off on a rabbit trail on how 911 call was handled in the middle of the story – actually early on.

Chaos in Reno – Backed into the story which should have been pulled from a routine “council wrap.””

DIV. D

1st: Hico News Review

“Jerry McAdams, Two 18-wheelers – Good job – thorough.

Former Hico teacher – Fair job – seems there could be more to the story.”

2nd: Eldorado Success

“No byline, An evening – More of a news feature.

No conspiracy – A lot of dry – could have had much more reader appeal.”

3rd: Hamilton Herald News

“Melissa Perner, Preparing – Changes should have been part of the headline and lead. Good community service story.

Jail – A meeting will be held is a good way to stop a reader. How about “Input in a $5.9 million county jail “?”

4th: Big Lake Wildcat

“J.L. Mankin, Radiation limits – Timid approach to this story hurt it.”

“No byline, Turnover at the top – Needed a summary lead to reflect the headline. Tighter editing would help good reporting. ”

SPORTS

DIV. A

1st: Brownwood Bulletin

“Excellent work. Derrick Stuckey is a busy man and despite his heavy workload, nothing suffers. Photos, graphics, layout are all top notch. Congratulations.”

2nd: Kerrville Daily Times

“Too many photos and same size and bumping. Layout is scattered. Photos are similar pose. Headlines too small. Sam font. Like graphics use.”

DIV. B

1st: Hood County News

“Love big standalone photos. Excellent photography on wide ranging sports. Excellent headline, graphics. Top rate writing. Great job.”

2nd: Wise County Messenger

“Okay. This football section may be the best I’ve ever seen. Year-ender is also pretty impressive. However, this is a distinct advantage over everyday coverage which is the spirit of the category. Was completely torn and confused on what to do?”

3rd: Lampasas Dispatch Record

“Avoid bumping photos. Bigger headlines need to be at the top of the page. Covered wide range of sports – good job. Town should appreciate that.”

DIV. C

1st: Glen Rose Reporter

“Great use of graphics. Nice layout. Photos a little out of focus. Liked Smith’s column – not many columns in West Texas papers. Well written.”

2nd: Dublin Citizen

“Avoid bumping photos. Layout scattered.”

3rd: Azle News

“Too many big, bulky photos on front. Layout in second section poor. Great coverage of multiple sports. Good job. Hope community appreciates the effort.”

4th: Hamilton Herald News

“Not much to judge.”

DIV. D

1st: Albany News

“Head and shoulders above any section in the division. Excellent writing, layout, and photography by Mr. Lucas. You, sir, are dynamite. Fantastic job!”

2nd: Eldorado Success

“Nice graphics and layout of former coach story. Nice photography overall.”

3rd: Big Lake Wildcat

“Great graphics and front page layout.”

4th: Springtown Epigraph

“Like the Friday Night lights photos. Also track photos nice.”

PHOTOGRAPHY

DIV. A

1st: Kerrville Daily Times

“Nice action in both photos. Not crazy about the cutlines, but the quality overcomes that.”

2nd: Snyder Daily News

“Good, on-the-spot photos.”

3rd: Brownwood Bulletin

No comment from judge.

DIV. B

1st: Wise County Messenger

“Great water rescue shot. Parade shot good also.”

2nd: Hood County News

“Powerful photos. Close second in a tough division.”

3rd: Jacksboro Gazette News

“Unique photo of injured re-enactor. Nice shot of fire.”

DIV. C

1st: Azle News

“Great shots. Sled photo tells the story. Good, on-the-spot shot of fire.”

2nd: Glen Rose Reporter

“Nice emotion photo of volleyball. Good football action.”

3rd: Hamilton Herald News

“Timely shot of drug bust. Dove Fest queen photo good but would have been better at their level instead of looking down.”

4th: Dublin Citizen

No comment from judge.

DIV. D

1st: Springtown Epigraph

“Best of the bunch. Nice homecoming reaction shot.”

2nd: Big Lake Wildcat

“Good pair of photos. The fire photo cutline probably could have been turned into a story.”

3rd: Clarendon Enterprise

“Good shots. A little variety would have helped, but I’m sure the theater is a big dea.”

4th: Hico News Review

“Fire photo “muddy.” Could have been lighter.”

ADVERTISING

DIV. A

1st: Brownwood Bulletin

“Good use of space. Two very different types of ads. The simple Circle of Life uses white space and typography well. There are not many ads that can or should use 20 type styles, but the barn dance says old fashioned country!”

2nd: Kerrville Daily Times

“Nice, everyday ads. Well done.”

3rd: Snyder Daily News

“Average ads that do the job.”

DIV. B

1st: Hood County News

“Everyone loves cute kid photos – this one is great and used with the right white space to make it outstanding. The flood ad is simple and has great impact – simple and effective.”

2nd: Lampasas Dispatch Record

“Two ads with lots of info or points of interest done in a reader-friendly manner and nice layouts.”

3rd: Levelland-Hockley County News Press

“Nice, well-done ads. Good use of color.”

DIV. C

1st: Azle News

“Two complex ads that organized into well, used good color graphics, and cleanly put over their message.”

2nd: Dublin Citizen

“Nice ads. Really like the off-roading layout. Golf ad was creative for a small, everyday ad.”

DIV. D

1st: Clarendon Enterprise

“Nice layouts and good use of color. The staycation ad is a great idea!”

2nd: Hico News Review

“Creative ideas and layouts. Well done!”

3rd: Albany News

“Loved the Red Ribbon Week ad – good color and great idea. Summer program ad is well organized.”

4th: Big Lake Wildcat

“Nice, effective ads – good layouts and nice use of color.”

SPECIAL SECTION

DIV. A

1st: Brownwood Bulletin

“Outstanding work on this special section. A keepsake for sure. The presentation/layout clear, easy to read. Use of photos before and now wonderful! I especially enjoyed the article on the POW.”

2nd: Kerrville Daily Times

“The layout of the magazine was very good and original as far as graphics. The content was typical chamber news.”

3rd: Snyder Daily News

“It is too to see a business care enough to pay for this section to be published each year for the citizens of Snyder. Maybe adding a story in each page higher up the page and break it up a bit instead of seeing photos. Hope it continues to grow.”

DIV. B

1st: Hood County News

“Very crisp layout. Informative, easy on the eyes. Good ad placement and nicely designed ads.”

2nd: Lampasas Dispatch Record

“Very attractive guide. Very difficult to decide between first and second place.”

3rd: Lamesa Press Record

“Impressive edition. Great advertising support. A lot of work went into this edition and the effort shows. Congratulations to the staff.”

4th: Wise County Messenger

No comments from judge.

DIV. C

1st: Azle News

“This was an excellent special section. Your community should be proud of this and it looks like they are by the amount of advertising support in the section. Wonderful job.”

2nd: Dublin Citizen

“Eye-popping front page. Informative and a good idea to highlight what’s new and happening in your community. This instills community pride. The “Building a By-pass” heading is distracting. Words should not be split like that. Have a complete word on one page.”

3rd: Hamilton Herald News

“Would have liked to have seen the advertiser guide at the end of the section. The idea here is to showcase your community. The advertising content is good. It’s good to have the support of your business community.”

DIV. D

1st: Clarendon Enterprise

“Nice publication. Contents hard to read.”

2nd: Albany News

“Good info in this section.”

3rd: Eldorado Success

No comments from judge.

4th: Springtown Epigraph

No comment from judge.

SPECIAL COVERAGE

DAILIES & SEMI-WEEKLIES

1st: Lampasas Dispatch Record

“The Dispatch Record wasn’t afraid to take a tough stance on water rights usage. This is an especially touchy subject with Texas landowners. However, the editorial weighed the needs of the many over the needs of the few. It was the right choice for the right reasons – community. Kudos to you Mr. Lowe.”

2nd: Jacksboro Gazette

“Cherry Rushin chose to highlight a huge oversight by the Jacksboro city council – not funding libraries! It was a worthy fight because our industry’s very existence rests upon libraries. This is a fight worth waging, which is why I wanted to award a second place in this division. We should all be this diligent. Nice job, Cherry.”

WEEKLIES

1st: Hamilton Herald News

“A home run for Ozona! Melissa Perner took on three major projects – a new health clinic, jail, and wellness center and presented the information and covered the projects in hundreds of inches to drive the projects home. Keep up the good work.”

2nd: Clarendon Enterprise

“It’s fun that the “cub reporter” got the water feature for his town started. Continue to back this project and look at the Ozona entry for some good ideas.”

GENERAL EXCELLENCE

DIV. A

1st: Kerrville Daily Times

“Kerrville residents are lucky to have such good coverage. This news staff, designers, and copy editors, and editors know their community. What a well-designed newspaper with a good looking special section to boot. Kudos!”

2nd: Brownwood Bulletin

“The only difference between first and second place was design. Reproduction quality was not top quality, especially with color photos.”

3rd: Snyder Daily News

“Photo reproduction and ad repro quality was muddy. The Snyder community is being well served by this newspaper staff. Nice job!”

DIV. B

1st: Wise County Messenger

“Such a good newspaper! Anchored by great photography and design, the writing, advertising, and other elements also excel in this division. This is a model community newspaper. Well done and keep up the great work.”

2nd: Hood County News

“Wonderful newspaper – lots of local names, face, and engagements. Love the “Your Turn” feature. Writing is top notch and like that you have pages full of local commentary. Miniscule difference between first and second places. Granbury should be proud to have this high-quality publication.”

3rd: Lamesa Press Reporter

“Great job getting local names and faces into the paper. Good reporting (but where are bylines?). Excellent photography. Lamesa has a great staff running its paper. It’s obvious they care deeply for all in this community.”

4th: Hereford Brand

“Solid local paper. Good writing, solid design, though in need of a few tweaks. Thought-provoking local columns (Desalination) and good ad design. Keep up the good work.”

DIV. C

1st: Glen Rose Reporter

“Great job! My only complaint is not local opinion. Solid reporting, forward-looking design. Thoughtful headlines. Nice job with ads. Also, please use captions for picture pages (Homecoming). Overall, a super paper for Glen Rose!”

2nd: Azle News

“Solid paper though look could use updating. Great writing, reporting, and opinion pieces. Advertising design is very good! Keep up the good work!”

3rd: Dublin Citizen

“A solid community paper. Ove the local opinion content. Design is very good on some pages (front, features) but tired in others. A thorough redesign is in order. Overall, this is a paper that cares about its community. Nice features, columns, and coverage. Keep up the good work!”

DIV. D

1st: Big Lake Wildcat

“Great layout and look. Wonderful job with photography. Reporting is solid and local issues are front and center as they should be. Columns well done. A super paper for the Big Lake community.”

2nd: Albany News

“Great job overall. Good use of info boxes, solid reporting. Maybe use a little less brown in art elements. Love a full page of local opinion pieces. Super job! Your community should be very proud.”

3rd: Springtown Epigraph

“A solid newspaper! Good news coverage of community and use of local content on opinion page. “Best of” section good, but consider a paragraph or two about your winners. Has an empty feel. Also, consider a design update. Solid paper, but a bit dated feel. Keep up the good work – you serve your community well.”

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

DAILIES

1st: Kerrville Daily Times – Tom Holden

“Your volleyball and competition heats up are great. Very focused, great composition. The football photos should have been cropped down from the top to focus vision more on players. Stands in the background are distracting. Stop putting cutlines on the top of photos. It’s fine occasionally but sometimes is hard to read.”

SEMI-WEEKLIES

1st: Wise County Messenger – Joe Duty

“Wow. Your photography skills blow me away. Love the perspective on the Frisbee shot. Your news photos show you are allowed in placed where most PD and fire departments won’t allow the rest of us. Nicely done. Crisp, clear, balanced. By far the best.”

2nd: Lampasas Dispatch Record – Jeff Lowe

“I really like the perspective on the Paying Respects photo. Rain shot is nice for sports. Would love to see 2 different shots, but that’s okay. Overturned vehicle photo seemed to be a bit muddy, but that could be the printer. Maybe calibrate your computer screen to printer qualifications to lighten/brighten photos in print.”

3rd: Hood County News – Mary Vinson

“Great football shot, but I would’ve cropped it closer to take out the sideline crowd and focus more on the action. Feature photos are nicely done. Gay rights – names? And who is on which side of the argument?”

4th: Jacksboro Gazette News – Cherry Rushin

“Your sports photos are okay but too dark. Nice Archer Street blaze photo. Same with fire cleanup. That’s a nice perspective. Two feature photos? I only find one, unless you were thinking the WWII re-enactor or downtown fire considered feature?”

WEEKLIES

1st: Big Lake Wildcat – J.L. Mankin

“Love the uniqueness of your feature photos. I may copy your softball idea! Your news photos – especially the firefighter running from tank – is great. Nice job.”

2nd: Azle News – Mark K. Campbell

“Interesting shot on bridge and flooding river running narrow up the page. I like your ice and the coming storm. I felt you were stretching to put the Moment of Silence photo in. If you had focused on the bottom right and zoomed in, that would’ve been a much better shot.”

3rd: Albany News – Donnie Lucas

“You obviously love football because those are the best shots. Cropping closer in the snow photo would have helped. Nice blacksmith shot.”

4th: Dublin Citizen – Tesha Shafer

“Bonfire is nice. The tiara shot is so photoshopped and out of perspective. There is no focus really on the football shot. The real action – with the ball – is almost lost. Uphill battle – out of focus.”

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

DAILIES

1st: Kerrville Daily Times – Jennifer Reiley

“Nice ledes really drew me into the stories. Nice mix of news and features and in-depth look at city dept. Definitely first place.”

2nd: Snyder Daily News – Ben Barkley

No comment from judge.

SEMI-WEEKLIES

1st: Wise County Messenger – Brian Knox

“Nice ledes on stories. Wide variety. This was a tough choice between first and second places. Solid reporting and presentation of facts brought this entry to the top.”

2nd: Lampasas Dispatch Record – David Lowe

“You are a very diverse writer – able to do features, news, editorial, column. Nice job. A tough choice between first and second.”

3rd: Hood County News – Kathy Cruz

“Presentation is nice. Ledes are good. Lack of variety dropped this a bit. Give me a column or editorial or sports to show versatility. ”

4th: Hereford Brand – John Carson

“Interesting column, poetry. The disease infested football idea was interesting but went on a little too long.”

WEEKLIES

1st: Hamilton Herald News – Melissa Perner

“News, feature, column, editorial – a well-rounded journalist. Nice presentation and additional “facts” box really brings the story together. Good ledes.”

2nd: Big Lake Wildcat – J.L.Mankin

“Nice variety of ledes and story choices. Presentation is nice.”

3rd: Azle News – Carla Noah Stutsman

“Good news writer. Overall: nice.”

4th: Glen Rose Reporter – Travis Smith

“You cover news well, but I don’t see that much variety in the kind of writing. Ledes could be punched up a bit to draw me in faster.”

SWEEPSTAKES

DIV. A

1st: Kerrville Daily Times – 775 points

2nd: Brownwood Bulletin – 625 points

3rd: Snyder Daily News – 450 points

DIV. B

1st: Hood County News – 925 points

2nd: Wise County Messenger – 525 points

3rd: Lamesa Press Reporter – 300 points

DIV. C

1st: Dublin Citizen – 650 points

2nd: Azle News – 550 points

3rd: Glen Rose Reporter – 450 points

DIV. D

1st: Albany News – 450 points

2nd: Big Lake Wildcat – 350 points

3rd: Clarendon Enterprise-350 points