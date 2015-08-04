West Texas Press Association 2015 Better Newspaper Contest Winners
EDITORIAL WRITING
Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times
Div. B
1st: Hood County News
2nd: Lampasas Dispatch-Record
3rd: Breckenridge American
Div. C
1st: Azle News
2nd: Springtown Epigraph
Div. D
1st: Muleshoe Journal
2nd: Eldorado Success
3rd: Ozona Stockman
HM: Clarendon Enterprise
COLUMN WRITING
Div. A
1st:Stephenville Empire Tribune-Sarah Vanden Berge
2nd: Kerrville Daily Times-Mark Armstrong
3rd: Brownwood Bulletin-Steve Nash
HM: Roswell Daily Record-Timothy Howsare
Div. B
1st: Hood County News-Kathy Cruz
2nd: Wise County Messenger-Brian Knox
3rd: Graham Leader-Brian Rash
HM: Jacksboro Gazette-News-Cherry Rushin
Div. C
1st: Azle News-Mark Campbell
2nd: Springtown Epigraph-Carla Nash Stutsman
3rd: Dublin Citizen-Paul Gaudette
HM: Hamilton Herald News-Maria Weaver
Div. D
1st: Muleshoe Journal-Larry Thornton
2nd: Post Dispatch-Kent Mahoney
3rd: Eldorado Success-Randy Mankin
FEATURE WRITING
Div. A
1st: Brownwood Bulletin
2nd: Stephenville Empire Tribune
3rd: Kerrville Daily Times
Div. B
1st: Lamesa Press-Reporter
2nd: Wise County Messenger
3rd: Hood County News
4th: Lampasas Dispatch-Record
Div. C
1st: Glen Rose Reporter
2nd: Dublin Citizen
3rd: Hamilton Herald-News
HM: Springtown Epigraph
Div. D
1st: Clarendon Enterprise
2nd: Albany News
3rd: Eldorado Success
HM: Post Dispatch
NEWS WRITING
Div. A
1st: Stephenville Empire Tribune
2nd: Kerrville Daily Times
3rd: Roswell Daily Record
Div. B
1st: Wise County Messenger
2nd: Lampasas Dispatch-Record
3rd: Hood County News
Div. C
1st: Azle News
2nd: Springtown Epigraph
3rd: Dublin Citizen
Div. D
1st: Hico News Review
2nd: Albany News
3rd: Eldorado Success
HM: Clarendon Enterprise
SPORTS
Div. A
1st: Brownwood Bulletin
2nd: Stephenville Empire-Tribune
3rd: Kerrville Daily Times
Div. B
1st: Wise County Messenger
2nd: Hood County News
3rd: Graham Leader
Div. C
1st: Glen Rose Reporter
2nd: Springtown Epigraph
3rd: Azle News
Div. D
1st: Albany News
2nd: Eldorado Success
3rd: Olney Enterprise
PHOTOGRAPHY
Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times
2nd: Roswell Daily Record
Div. B
1st: Hood County News
2nd: Wise County Messenger
3rd: Lamesa Press Reporter
Div. C
1st: Goldthwaite Eagle
2nd: Springtown Epigraph
3rd: Hamilton Herald-News
Div. D
1st: Clarendon Enterprise
2nd: Ozona Stockman
3rd: Hico News Review
ADVERTISING
Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times
2nd: Roswell Daily Record
Div. B
1st: Lamesa Press-Reporter
2nd: Wise County Messenger
3rd: Hood County News
HM: Breckenridge American
Div. C
1st: Goldthwaite Eagle
TIE
2nd: Azle News
2nd: Dublin Citizen
HM: Springtown Epigraph
Div. D
1st: Clarendon Enterprise
2nd: Albany News
3rd: Eldorado Success
HM: Hico News Review
SPECIAL SECTIONS
Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times
2nd: Brownwood Bulletin
3rd: Roswell Daily Record
HM: Stephenville Empire-Tribune
Div. B
1st: Hood County News
2nd: Lampasas Dispatch Record
3rd: Wise Co. Messenger
HM: Graham Leader
Div. C
1st: Glen Rose Reporter
2nd: Goldwaite Eagle
3rd: Springtown Epigraph
Div. D
1st: Ozona Stockman
2nd: Albany News
3rd: Donley Co. Leader
SPECIAL COVERAGE
Dailies & Semi-Weeklies
1st: Roswell Daily Record
2nd: Jacksboro Gazette
3rd: Graham Leader
Weeklies:
1st: Olney Enterprise
2nd: Albany News
GENERAL EXCELLENCE
Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times
2nd: Stephenville Empire-Tribune
3rd: Brownwood Bulletin
Div. B
1st: Hood County News
2nd: Wise County Messenger
3rd: Graham Leader
Div. C
1st: Glen Rose Reporter
2nd: Azle News
3rd: Goldthwaite Eagle
Div. D
1st: Albany News
2nd: Clarendon Enterprise
3rd: Ozona Stockman
PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Dailies
1st: Kerrville Daily Times-Tim Holden
Semi-Weeklies
1st: Wise County Messenger-Joe Duty
2nd: Hood County News-Mary Vinson
3rd: Graham Leader-Casey Holder
HM Lampasas Dispatch-Jeff Lowe
Weeklies
1st: Goldthwaite Eagle-Steven Bridges
2nd: Glen Rose Reporter-Tye Chandler
3rd: Ozona Stockman-Joe Hernandez
JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Dailies
1st: Kerrville Daily Times-Mark Armstrong
2nd: Stephenville Empire Tribune-Sara Vanden Berger
Semi-Weeklies
1st: Wise County Messenger-Brian Knox
2nd: Graham Leader-Brian Rash
3rd: Hood Co. News-Kathy Cruz
Weeklies
1st: Eldorado Success-Randy Mankin
2nd: Glen Rose Reporter-Brent Addleman
3rd: Hico News Review-Jerry McAdams
SWEEPSTAKES
Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times – 750 pts
2nd: Stephenville Empire-Tribune – 425 pts
3rd: Brownwood Bulletin – 375 pts
Div. B
1st: Hood County News – 725 pts
2nd: Wise County Messenger – 625 pts
3rd: Lamesa Press Reporter – 250 pts
Div. C
1st: Azle News – 500 pts
2nd: Springtown Herald – 425 pts
3rd: Glen Rose Reporter – 400 pts
Div. D
1st: Albany News – 500 pts
2nd: Clarendon Enterprise – 425 pts
3rd: Eldorado Success – 350 pts