West Texas Press Association 2015 Better Newspaper Contest Winners

Posted on 04. Aug, 2015 by in Better Newspaper Contest

2015 WTPA Better Newspaper Contest Sweepstakes winners (from left) Jeanette Nash, Kerrville Daily Times, Division A; Jerry Tidwell, Hood County News, Division B; Kim Ware, Azle News, Division C; and Melinda Lucas, Albany News, Division D

2015 WTPA Better Newspaper Contest Sweepstakes winners (from left) Jeanette Nash, Kerrville Daily Times, Division A; Jerry Tidwell, Hood County News, Division B; Kim Ware, Azle News, Division C; and Melinda Lucas, Albany News, Division D

Harold Hudson Memorial Award given to the late Mark Engebretson of the Lake Country Sun; It was presented by 2014 recipient Mac McKinnon, left, to Mark's widow, Maye

Harold Hudson Memorial Award given to the late Mark Engebretson of the Lake Country Sun; It was presented by 2014 recipient Mac McKinnon, left, to Mark’s widow, Maye

EDITORIAL WRITING

Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times

Div. B
1st: Hood County News
2nd: Lampasas Dispatch-Record
3rd: Breckenridge American

Div. C
1st: Azle News
2nd: Springtown Epigraph

Div. D
1st: Muleshoe Journal
2nd: Eldorado Success
3rd: Ozona Stockman
HM: Clarendon Enterprise

COLUMN WRITING

Div. A
1st:Stephenville Empire Tribune-Sarah Vanden Berge
2nd: Kerrville Daily Times-Mark Armstrong
3rd: Brownwood Bulletin-Steve Nash
HM: Roswell Daily Record-Timothy Howsare

Div. B
1st: Hood County News-Kathy Cruz
2nd: Wise County Messenger-Brian Knox
3rd: Graham Leader-Brian Rash
HM: Jacksboro Gazette-News-Cherry Rushin

Div. C
1st: Azle News-Mark Campbell
2nd: Springtown Epigraph-Carla Nash Stutsman
3rd: Dublin Citizen-Paul Gaudette
HM: Hamilton Herald News-Maria Weaver

Div. D
1st: Muleshoe Journal-Larry Thornton
2nd: Post Dispatch-Kent Mahoney
3rd: Eldorado Success-Randy Mankin

FEATURE WRITING

Div. A
1st: Brownwood Bulletin
2nd: Stephenville Empire Tribune
3rd: Kerrville Daily Times

Div. B
1st: Lamesa Press-Reporter
2nd: Wise County Messenger
3rd: Hood County News
4th: Lampasas Dispatch-Record

Div. C
1st: Glen Rose Reporter
2nd: Dublin Citizen
3rd: Hamilton Herald-News
HM: Springtown Epigraph

Div. D
1st: Clarendon Enterprise
2nd: Albany News
3rd: Eldorado Success
HM: Post Dispatch

NEWS WRITING

Div. A
1st: Stephenville Empire Tribune
2nd: Kerrville Daily Times
3rd: Roswell Daily Record

Div. B
1st: Wise County Messenger
2nd: Lampasas Dispatch-Record
3rd: Hood County News

Div. C
1st: Azle News
2nd: Springtown Epigraph
3rd: Dublin Citizen

Div. D
1st: Hico News Review
2nd: Albany News
3rd: Eldorado Success
HM: Clarendon Enterprise

SPORTS

Div. A
1st: Brownwood Bulletin
2nd: Stephenville Empire-Tribune
3rd: Kerrville Daily Times

Div. B
1st: Wise County Messenger
2nd: Hood County News
3rd: Graham Leader

Div. C
1st: Glen Rose Reporter
2nd: Springtown Epigraph
3rd: Azle News

Div. D
1st: Albany News
2nd: Eldorado Success
3rd: Olney Enterprise

PHOTOGRAPHY

Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times
2nd: Roswell Daily Record

Div. B
1st: Hood County News
2nd: Wise County Messenger
3rd: Lamesa Press Reporter

Div. C
1st: Goldthwaite Eagle
2nd: Springtown Epigraph
3rd: Hamilton Herald-News

Div. D
1st: Clarendon Enterprise
2nd: Ozona Stockman
3rd: Hico News Review

ADVERTISING

Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times
2nd: Roswell Daily Record

Div. B
1st: Lamesa Press-Reporter
2nd: Wise County Messenger
3rd: Hood County News
HM: Breckenridge American

Div. C
1st: Goldthwaite Eagle
TIE
2nd: Azle News
2nd: Dublin Citizen
HM: Springtown Epigraph

Div. D
1st: Clarendon Enterprise
2nd: Albany News
3rd: Eldorado Success
HM: Hico News Review

SPECIAL SECTIONS

Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times
2nd: Brownwood Bulletin
3rd: Roswell Daily Record
HM: Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Div. B
1st: Hood County News
2nd: Lampasas Dispatch Record
3rd: Wise Co. Messenger
HM: Graham Leader

Div. C
1st: Glen Rose Reporter
2nd: Goldwaite Eagle
3rd: Springtown Epigraph

Div. D
1st: Ozona Stockman
2nd: Albany News
3rd: Donley Co. Leader

SPECIAL COVERAGE

Dailies & Semi-Weeklies
1st: Roswell Daily Record
2nd: Jacksboro Gazette
3rd: Graham Leader

Weeklies:
1st: Olney Enterprise
2nd: Albany News

GENERAL EXCELLENCE

Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times
2nd: Stephenville Empire-Tribune
3rd: Brownwood Bulletin

Div. B
1st: Hood County News
2nd: Wise County Messenger
3rd: Graham Leader

Div. C
1st: Glen Rose Reporter
2nd: Azle News
3rd: Goldthwaite Eagle

Div. D
1st: Albany News
2nd: Clarendon Enterprise
3rd: Ozona Stockman

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Dailies
1st: Kerrville Daily Times-Tim Holden

Semi-Weeklies
1st: Wise County Messenger-Joe Duty
2nd: Hood County News-Mary Vinson
3rd: Graham Leader-Casey Holder
HM Lampasas Dispatch-Jeff Lowe

Weeklies
1st: Goldthwaite Eagle-Steven Bridges
2nd: Glen Rose Reporter-Tye Chandler
3rd: Ozona Stockman-Joe Hernandez

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Dailies
1st: Kerrville Daily Times-Mark Armstrong
2nd: Stephenville Empire Tribune-Sara Vanden Berger

Semi-Weeklies
1st: Wise County Messenger-Brian Knox
2nd: Graham Leader-Brian Rash
3rd: Hood Co. News-Kathy Cruz

Weeklies
1st: Eldorado Success-Randy Mankin
2nd: Glen Rose Reporter-Brent Addleman
3rd: Hico News Review-Jerry McAdams

SWEEPSTAKES

Div. A
1st: Kerrville Daily Times – 750 pts
2nd: Stephenville Empire-Tribune – 425 pts
3rd: Brownwood Bulletin – 375 pts

Div. B
1st: Hood County News – 725 pts
2nd: Wise County Messenger – 625 pts
3rd: Lamesa Press Reporter – 250 pts

Div. C
1st: Azle News – 500 pts
2nd: Springtown Herald – 425 pts
3rd: Glen Rose Reporter – 400 pts

Div. D
1st: Albany News – 500 pts
2nd: Clarendon Enterprise – 425 pts
3rd: Eldorado Success – 350 pts

Comments are closed.