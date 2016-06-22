Join Us for the 86th Annual WTPA Convention

Posted on 22. Jun, 2016 by in Convention

July 21-23, 2016
Courtyard Marriott-San Angelo
Hotel Room Rates: $99 Night
Reservation Deadline: Thursday, July 14
(325) 703-6400
Convention Registration: $135 First Person,
$110 Each Additional Person
Registration Deadline: Thursday, July 14
Robert Burns Memorial Golf Classic,
Quicksand Golf Club: $69 per Golfer
Registration Information Has Been Mailed

Click here for the 2016 Convention Schedule

Click here for the Registration form

2016_WTPA_Robert_Burns_Golf_Outing

Click here for the Robert Burns Memorial Golf Outing registration form

Comments are closed.