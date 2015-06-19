85th Annual WTPA Summer Convention

July 23-25, 2015
Hilton Garden Inn, Abilene, TX

Registration: First adult – $125, each additional adult $100
Children ages 6-12 – $60
Children 5 & Under – Free
Golf: $69 per person extra (download the golf registration form here)
Registration includes all meals, receptions & programs
Addition tickets for meals only available with one paid registration
Click here to download the registration form.

Tentative Schedule

Thursday, July 23

  • 8:00 a.m.: Robert Burns Memorial Golf Classic, Diamondback Golf Club
  • 3-5 p.m.: Registration, Hilton Garden Inn
  • 5:30 p.m.: Reception and Dinner, Hilton Garden Inn
  • Silent Auction Items on Display
  • Sponsored by AEP Texas

Friday, July 24

  • 9:00 a.m.: Registration, Hilton Garden Inn
  • 9:30 a.m.: Welcome to Abilene
  • 9:35 a.m.: Session-“Technology Roundtable: Where We Are, Where We’re Going and How to Get Started”
    Thad Swiderski, eType Services; Brian Rash & Casey Holder, The Graham Leader
  • 10:30 a.m.: Session- “What To Expect from a New J-School Grad and What They Expect From You”
    Todd Chambers, Associate Professor, Chair, Department of Electronic Media and Communications at Texas Tech University
  • 12:15 p.m.: Lunch, Hilton Garden Inn
  • Afternoon Free to Explore Abilene
  • 5-6 p.m: Reception, Hilton Garden Inn
  • 6:00 p.m.: Dinner
    Speaker: Carol Cain, Associate Director of the National WASP World War II Museum in Sweetwater
  • Presentation of the Harold Hudson Memorial Award (Sponsored by CenturyLink)
  • 8:30 p.m.: President’s Reception, Hilton Garden Inn

Saturday, July 25

  • 8:30 a.m.: Registration, Hilton Garden Inn; silent auction still on display
  • 8:45 a.m.: General Membership Meeting
  • 9:00 a.m.: Session- “Legislative Update and How to Talk to Your State Legislators”
    Donnis Baggett, Executive Vice President, Texas Press Association
  • 10:45 a.m. – Silent Auction Closes
  • 11:00 a.m. – Awards Brunch, Hilton Garden Inn

