85th Annual WTPA Summer Convention

Posted on 19. Jun, 2015 by Todd A. Griffith in Convention

July 23-25, 2015

Hilton Garden Inn, Abilene, TX

Registration: First adult – $125, each additional adult $100

Children ages 6-12 – $60

Children 5 & Under – Free

Golf: $69 per person extra (download the golf registration form here)

Registration includes all meals, receptions & programs

Addition tickets for meals only available with one paid registration

Click here to download the registration form.

Tentative Schedule

Thursday, July 23

8:00 a.m.: Robert Burns Memorial Golf Classic, Diamondback Golf Club

3-5 p.m.: Registration, Hilton Garden Inn

5:30 p.m.: Reception and Dinner, Hilton Garden Inn

Silent Auction Items on Display

Sponsored by AEP Texas

Friday, July 24

9:00 a.m.: Registration, Hilton Garden Inn

9:30 a.m.: Welcome to Abilene

9:35 a.m.: Session-“Technology Roundtable: Where We Are, Where We’re Going and How to Get Started”

Thad Swiderski, eType Services; Brian Rash & Casey Holder, The Graham Leader

Thad Swiderski, eType Services; Brian Rash & Casey Holder, The Graham Leader 10:30 a.m.: Session- “What To Expect from a New J-School Grad and What They Expect From You”

Todd Chambers, Associate Professor, Chair, Department of Electronic Media and Communications at Texas Tech University

Todd Chambers, Associate Professor, Chair, Department of Electronic Media and Communications at Texas Tech University 12:15 p.m.: Lunch, Hilton Garden Inn

Afternoon Free to Explore Abilene

5-6 p.m: Reception, Hilton Garden Inn

6:00 p.m.: Dinner

Speaker: Carol Cain, Associate Director of the National WASP World War II Museum in Sweetwater

Speaker: Carol Cain, Associate Director of the National WASP World War II Museum in Sweetwater Presentation of the Harold Hudson Memorial Award (Sponsored by CenturyLink)

8:30 p.m.: President’s Reception, Hilton Garden Inn

Saturday, July 25