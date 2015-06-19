85th Annual WTPA Summer Convention
July 23-25, 2015
Hilton Garden Inn, Abilene, TX
Registration: First adult – $125, each additional adult $100
Children ages 6-12 – $60
Children 5 & Under – Free
Golf: $69 per person extra (download the golf registration form here)
Registration includes all meals, receptions & programs
Addition tickets for meals only available with one paid registration
Click here to download the registration form.
Tentative Schedule
Thursday, July 23
- 8:00 a.m.: Robert Burns Memorial Golf Classic, Diamondback Golf Club
- 3-5 p.m.: Registration, Hilton Garden Inn
- 5:30 p.m.: Reception and Dinner, Hilton Garden Inn
- Silent Auction Items on Display
- Sponsored by AEP Texas
Friday, July 24
- 9:00 a.m.: Registration, Hilton Garden Inn
- 9:30 a.m.: Welcome to Abilene
- 9:35 a.m.: Session-“Technology Roundtable: Where We Are, Where We’re Going and How to Get Started”
Thad Swiderski, eType Services; Brian Rash & Casey Holder, The Graham Leader
- 10:30 a.m.: Session- “What To Expect from a New J-School Grad and What They Expect From You”
Todd Chambers, Associate Professor, Chair, Department of Electronic Media and Communications at Texas Tech University
- 12:15 p.m.: Lunch, Hilton Garden Inn
- Afternoon Free to Explore Abilene
- 5-6 p.m: Reception, Hilton Garden Inn
- 6:00 p.m.: Dinner
Speaker: Carol Cain, Associate Director of the National WASP World War II Museum in Sweetwater
- Presentation of the Harold Hudson Memorial Award (Sponsored by CenturyLink)
- 8:30 p.m.: President’s Reception, Hilton Garden Inn
Saturday, July 25
- 8:30 a.m.: Registration, Hilton Garden Inn; silent auction still on display
- 8:45 a.m.: General Membership Meeting
- 9:00 a.m.: Session- “Legislative Update and How to Talk to Your State Legislators”
Donnis Baggett, Executive Vice President, Texas Press Association
- 10:45 a.m. – Silent Auction Closes
- 11:00 a.m. – Awards Brunch, Hilton Garden Inn