2020 WTPA Scholarship applications

Scholarship applications should be sent to Kim Ware, [email protected], 321 W. Main Street, Azle, TX 76020. If you have questions, call her at 817-360-3335.

Download the West Texas Press Association $2,000 Bob Craig Memorial Scholarship Application Form for Graduating High School Seniors here.

Download the West Texas Press Association $2,000 Bob Craig Memorial Scholarship Application Form for Enrolled College Students here.